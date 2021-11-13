Hong Kong fitness centres could be the next private businesses asked to demand proof of vaccination for entry. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong fitness centres could be the next private businesses asked to demand proof of vaccination for entry. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong ‘vaccine passport’ a future possibility, but city will first add cinemas, fitness centres to list of venues requiring proof of vaccination

  • Health secretary Sophia Chan and government adviser Yuen Kwok-yung both say boosting flagging inoculation rates necessary to make passport a reality
  • More restaurants, meanwhile, could begin requiring use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ contact-tracing app, while city confirms two new imported Covid-19 cases

Danny Lee
Updated: 4:22pm, 13 Nov, 2021

