The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong tightens checks at quarantine hotels to ensure travellers stay in their rooms, prevent spread of Covid-19

  • So far, 199 people have been found breaking infection-control rules, such as by stepping out of their rooms to exercise or share food and drinks with others
  • Hotels for their part must keep arriving and departing quarantine guests separated and ensure round the clock surveillance with no blind spots

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 10:24am, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE