The O' Hotel in Kowloon City is part of Hong Kong’s designated quarantine scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tightens checks at quarantine hotels to ensure travellers stay in their rooms, prevent spread of Covid-19
- So far, 199 people have been found breaking infection-control rules, such as by stepping out of their rooms to exercise or share food and drinks with others
- Hotels for their part must keep arriving and departing quarantine guests separated and ensure round the clock surveillance with no blind spots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
