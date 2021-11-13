A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific cargo pilot tests preliminary-positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong after flying from Frankfurt, triggering lockdown

  • The latest case comes after two other pilots flying from Frankfurt to Hong Kong tested positive just days ago, forcing nearly 200 people into isolation
  • Cathay to move aircrew to new hotel in German city, but infections add to concerns that exemptions for cargo aircrew pose risk to Hong Kong

Kathleen MagramoDanny Lee
Updated: 11:14pm, 13 Nov, 2021

