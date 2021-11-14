The number of foreign domestic helpers able to enter Hong Kong has been effectively capped by the limited number of quarantine rooms available. Photo: Dickson Lee The number of foreign domestic helpers able to enter Hong Kong has been effectively capped by the limited number of quarantine rooms available. Photo: Dickson Lee
Improving Covid-19 situation in Philippines, Indonesia could open door wider for domestic helpers: Hong Kong labour chief

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong also notes steady improvement in infection rates among arriving domestic workers
  • About 2,000 quarantine slots currently designated for helpers, with Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin most recent hotel added to list

Updated: 4:06pm, 14 Nov, 2021

