The number of foreign domestic helpers able to enter Hong Kong has been effectively capped by the limited number of quarantine rooms available. Photo: Dickson Lee
Improving Covid-19 situation in Philippines, Indonesia could open door wider for domestic helpers: Hong Kong labour chief
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong also notes steady improvement in infection rates among arriving domestic workers
- About 2,000 quarantine slots currently designated for helpers, with Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin most recent hotel added to list
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The number of foreign domestic helpers able to enter Hong Kong has been effectively capped by the limited number of quarantine rooms available. Photo: Dickson Lee