Compulsive hand-washing is one of the better known behaviours of obsessive compulsive disorder. Photo: Shutterstock
‘They don’t choose to have OCD’: why Covid-19 is hell for Hongkongers with obsessive compulsive disorder

  • Therapists says lack of control has exacerbated the condition for many during pandemic, with constant messaging on hand-washing, social-distancing compounding fears
  • Calls for help have quadrupled at one local non-profit, while some struggle with relentless, panicked thoughts about potential vaccine side effects

Victor Ting

Updated: 3:05pm, 14 Nov, 2021

