No children under the age of 12 are currently allowed to be vaccinated in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong parents should have BioNTech option as well, pharmacists group chief says as city weighs Sinovac for 3-year-olds

  • An afternoon meeting of government vaccine experts is set to decide whether to grant Sinovac’s request to have jabs approved for kids as young as three
  • But William Chui Chun-ming suggests parents need more than one option, noting questions over the effectiveness of the mainland-produced jabs

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 1:39pm, 15 Nov, 2021

