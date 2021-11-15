Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has warned that many brands of nuts sold locally are high in salt, sugar and fat. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has warned that many brands of nuts sold locally are high in salt, sugar and fat. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns nuts aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, may come with health risks

  • Despite their reputation as a healthy snack, nut products being sold in Hong Kong are often high in fat, salt and sugar, the Consumer Council says
  • The council recommends those in need of more omega-3s reach for walnuts, while those concerned about heart health stick to pistachios

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:01pm, 15 Nov, 2021

