Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has warned that many brands of nuts sold locally are high in salt, sugar and fat. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns nuts aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, may come with health risks
- Despite their reputation as a healthy snack, nut products being sold in Hong Kong are often high in fat, salt and sugar, the Consumer Council says
- The council recommends those in need of more omega-3s reach for walnuts, while those concerned about heart health stick to pistachios
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has warned that many brands of nuts sold locally are high in salt, sugar and fat. Photo: Felix Wong