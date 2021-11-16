Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Felix Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there are no plans to further tighten Covid-19 rules for aircrew amid concerns over quarantine exemptions

  • Lam stresses importance of balancing Covid-19 safeguards with ensuring the flow of supplies into Hong Kong
  • Three Cathay cargo pilots exempted from quarantine recently tested Covid-19 positive, within days of re-entering Hong Kong

Chris Lau and Danny Lee

Updated: 12:46pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Felix Wong
