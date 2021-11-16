An expert panel has recommended that Hong Kong extend the Sinovac Covid-19 jabs programme to under 18s. Photo: K. Y. Cheng An expert panel has recommended that Hong Kong extend the Sinovac Covid-19 jabs programme to under 18s. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
An expert panel has recommended that Hong Kong extend the Sinovac Covid-19 jabs programme to under 18s. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong could prioritise older children under plan to extend Sinovac jabs scheme to minors

  • Government considering offering the Sinovac jab to 12 to 17 year olds before opening it up to younger age groups, source says
  • Expert panel this week recommended lowering the minimum age to three for getting vaccinated with mainland-produced jab

Nadia Lam
Updated: 1:57pm, 16 Nov, 2021

