An expert panel has recommended that Hong Kong extend the Sinovac Covid-19 jabs programme to under 18s. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong could prioritise older children under plan to extend Sinovac jabs scheme to minors
- Government considering offering the Sinovac jab to 12 to 17 year olds before opening it up to younger age groups, source says
- Expert panel this week recommended lowering the minimum age to three for getting vaccinated with mainland-produced jab
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An expert panel has recommended that Hong Kong extend the Sinovac Covid-19 jabs programme to under 18s. Photo: K. Y. Cheng