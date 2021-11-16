Wild boar encounters are increasingly common in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says people who feed wild boars could face harsher penalties
- Lam defends culling boars entering urban areas following criticism of policy shift from animal rights groups
- Wildlife authorities announced last week they would capture, euthanise boars found in built-up parts of the city, just days after wild pig attacked police officer
Topic | Wild boar
