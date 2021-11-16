Wild boar encounters are increasingly common in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse Wild boar encounters are increasingly common in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Wild boar encounters are increasingly common in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says people who feed wild boars could face harsher penalties

  • Lam defends culling boars entering urban areas following criticism of policy shift from animal rights groups
  • Wildlife authorities announced last week they would capture, euthanise boars found in built-up parts of the city, just days after wild pig attacked police officer

Chris Lau
Updated: 4:49pm, 16 Nov, 2021

