Hong Kong Disneyland has announced it will be closed on Wednesday in order for park staff to complete mandatory Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland closes for day after Sunday guest tests positive for Covid-19, compulsory screening notice issued

  • All staff and visitors who were at the park between 11am and 6pm on Sunday have until Thursday to get tested
  • Park closure aimed at allowing staff to be swiftly tested; mobile specimen collection station set up in staff car park

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:39am, 17 Nov, 2021

