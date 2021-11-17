Hong Kong Disneyland has announced it will be closed on Wednesday in order for park staff to complete mandatory Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland closes for day after Sunday guest tests positive for Covid-19, compulsory screening notice issued
- All staff and visitors who were at the park between 11am and 6pm on Sunday have until Thursday to get tested
- Park closure aimed at allowing staff to be swiftly tested; mobile specimen collection station set up in staff car park
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong Disneyland has announced it will be closed on Wednesday in order for park staff to complete mandatory Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang