Health experts, government officials and business leaders will share insights at the first Asian Summit on Global Health next week. Photo: Shutterstock
Inaugural Asian summit in Hong Kong aims to boost investment, collaboration between biotech, medical and health care sectors

  • About 70 speakers, including city leader Carrie Lam, will attend November 24 summit, which will be held online and in person
  • Summit will also aim to match start-ups with potential investors and business partners

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:34pm, 17 Nov, 2021

