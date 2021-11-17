Health experts, government officials and business leaders will share insights at the first Asian Summit on Global Health next week. Photo: Shutterstock
Inaugural Asian summit in Hong Kong aims to boost investment, collaboration between biotech, medical and health care sectors
- About 70 speakers, including city leader Carrie Lam, will attend November 24 summit, which will be held online and in person
- Summit will also aim to match start-ups with potential investors and business partners
