Wildlife officers catch the boars on Shum Wan Road. Photo: Edmond So
Wild boar
Hong Kong

Hong Kong wildlife officers capture, put down 7 wild boars roaming in urban area

  • Officers carried shields for protection against the wild animals and used dart guns during capture operation in Wong Chuk Hang
  • Due to regular feeding, pigs were accustomed to wandering along road and looking for food from passers-by or even chasing vehicles, government said

Christy Leung
Updated: 12:44am, 18 Nov, 2021

