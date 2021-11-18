Wildlife officers catch the boars on Shum Wan Road. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong wildlife officers capture, put down 7 wild boars roaming in urban area
- Officers carried shields for protection against the wild animals and used dart guns during capture operation in Wong Chuk Hang
- Due to regular feeding, pigs were accustomed to wandering along road and looking for food from passers-by or even chasing vehicles, government said
