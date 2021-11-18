Hongkongers queue for a vaccine booster shot at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expands availability of booster jabs beyond high-risk groups
- A third dose of either the Sinovac or BioNTech vaccines will be available from Tuesday for those who have had two jabs of the mainland Chinese-produced version
- Top ups for those fully vaccinated with BioNTech, however, will remain available only to groups such as the elderly or those in high-risk work environments
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hongkongers queue for a vaccine booster shot at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun last week. Photo: Dickson Lee