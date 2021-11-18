The incident happened at the entrance to the Siu Ho Wan Sewage Treatment Works on Lantau Island. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong worker dies, three others seriously injured after falling into manhole at sewage treatment plant
- Four workers fell into manhole at entrance to Siu Ho Wan Sewage Treatment Works on Lantau Island
- Woman pulled unconscious from manhole later died in hospital, three men listed as being in serious condition
