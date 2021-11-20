Alfie Pinckney was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and his family is now searching for a bone marrow transplant match. Photo: Handout
Alfie Pinckney was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and his family is now searching for a bone marrow transplant match. Photo: Handout
Friends in Hong Kong join search for bone marrow donor to help UK boy with serious blood condition

  • Eight-year-old born in Hong Kong needs bone marrow transplant for a chance to live normally
  • Patients with aplastic anaemia face risk of severe bleeding, death from complications, expert says

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:00am, 20 Nov, 2021

