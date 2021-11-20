The Centre for Health Protection’s joint scientific committee met after an advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines earlier in the week endorsed lowering the minimum age for Sinovac to three. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong children as young as 3 to get access to Sinovac jab, in extension of vaccination drive to wider age group
- Local minimum age for Chinese-made drug to be lowered from 18, with Sinovac already available for younger recipients on mainland and overseas
- Priority will be given to those aged 12 to 17; expert earlier said data showed jabs were safe and reliable for younger people
