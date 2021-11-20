Kenya (in red) and New Zealand face off during the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in April 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Kenya (in red) and New Zealand face off during the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in April 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Sevens: holding rugby event behind closed doors not financially viable, sports chief says amid fifth postponement

  • Commissioner for Sports Yeung Tak-keung says government will provide necessary help for organiser, vowing return of major tournament
  • Hong Kong Rugby Union earlier announced November launch next year for event in fifth round of delays

Topic |   Hong Kong Sevens
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:20pm, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenya (in red) and New Zealand face off during the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in April 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Kenya (in red) and New Zealand face off during the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in April 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE