Mainland Chinese medical experts visit one of Hong Kong’s community testing centres on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s contact-tracing efforts in spotlight as mainland Chinese officials’ pandemic inspection tour enters Day 3
- Innovation and tech officials to meet with visiting contingent to discuss upgrades to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app ahead of looming border reopening
- Part of the mainland group, meanwhile, conducted morning inspections of the Dorsett Wanchai quarantine hotel and a community testing facility
