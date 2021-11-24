Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Health experts call for ban on ‘selfish’ valve-style masks in Hong Kong quarantine facilities
- The masks – which filter air on the way in, but not the way out – have been blamed for a recent cross infection at the Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong
- One expert says the masks should even be banned in all local premises where use of the government’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app is required
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout