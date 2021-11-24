Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Health experts call for ban on ‘selfish’ valve-style masks in Hong Kong quarantine facilities

  • The masks – which filter air on the way in, but not the way out – have been blamed for a recent cross infection at the Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong
  • One expert says the masks should even be banned in all local premises where use of the government’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app is required

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:33am, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung holds a valve-style mask similar to one blamed for a recent quarantine cross-infection while speaking to the press on Monday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE