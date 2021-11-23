Hongkongers in the queue for Sinovac jabs in Sha Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers in the queue for Sinovac jabs in Sha Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Finally, Hong Kong hit the 70 per cent vaccination mark. But does it matter now and should it be aiming for 90 or even 100?

  • Experts say social-distancing measures should be eased only gradually, as threat from coronavirus variants still lingers
  • Ongoing booster programme raises hope that inoculation drive will be back in the spotlight, and more people will sign up for jabs in general

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 10:27pm, 23 Nov, 2021

