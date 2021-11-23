Some 60 per cent of unnatural child deaths investigated by the Coroner’s Court between 2016 and 2018 were suicides. Photo: Fung Chang
Some 60 per cent of unnatural child deaths investigated by the Coroner’s Court between 2016 and 2018 were suicides. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Suicide the cause in nearly a quarter of Hong Kong child deaths reviewed by Coroner’s Court

  • A report on child fatalities investigated by the court from 2016 to 2018 found suicide to be the cause in 60 per cent of unnatural deaths
  • One expert involved in the review says warning signs went unnoticed in many of the cases

Topic |   Suicides in Hong Kong
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:58pm, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 60 per cent of unnatural child deaths investigated by the Coroner’s Court between 2016 and 2018 were suicides. Photo: Fung Chang
Some 60 per cent of unnatural child deaths investigated by the Coroner’s Court between 2016 and 2018 were suicides. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE