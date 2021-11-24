Hongkongers use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter a restaurant in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s restaurant, gym owners push for more relaxed rules in exchange for making ‘Leave Home Safe’ app compulsory
- Top restaurant industry figure predicts financial hit for sector, suggesting government extend operating hours or per-table seating limits for those forced to use the app
- New mandate, in effect from December 9, is likely to pose biggest challenge for Type A eateries, the only restaurants currently not required to take patron information at all
