Hongkongers use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter a restaurant in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s restaurant, gym owners push for more relaxed rules in exchange for making ‘Leave Home Safe’ app compulsory

  • Top restaurant industry figure predicts financial hit for sector, suggesting government extend operating hours or per-table seating limits for those forced to use the app
  • New mandate, in effect from December 9, is likely to pose biggest challenge for Type A eateries, the only restaurants currently not required to take patron information at all

Nadia Lam
Updated: 3:38pm, 24 Nov, 2021

