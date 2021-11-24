Gymnast Shek Wai-Hung poses at the Shun Lee Tsuen Sports Centre in Sau Mau Ping. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong gym team returning from Ukraine sent into quarantine after coach tests positive for Covid-19
- Olympian Shek Wai-hung and two teammates deemed close contacts sent to Penny’s Bay, Hong Kong Sports Institute says
- Coach Sergiy Agafontsev isolating in Ukraine, and none are showing any symptoms, it adds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
