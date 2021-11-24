People scan the QR code for the government’s “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
People scan the QR code for the government’s “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong has not done enough to fight the next infection wave, health chief says, pointing to adoption of tracking technology

  • City must further leverage technology to harness data and prepare for any possible fifth wave of the virus, Sophia Chan says
  • Call comes as chief secretary prepares to meet mainland Chinese officials and iron out details on fully reopening the border with mainland

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:05pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People scan the QR code for the government’s “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
People scan the QR code for the government’s “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE