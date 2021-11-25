Hong Kong has recorded its first known case of a new strain of the coronavirus first identified in Botswana. Photo: AP
Covid-19: ‘selfish mask’ guest in quarantine hotel cross infection is Hong Kong’s first case of new coronavirus variant
- The patient was previously accused of increasing the chances of cross infection in quarantine by wearing a ‘selfish’ valve-style face mask
- The new variant, expected to be designated ‘Nu’, has been found to have 32 spike protein mutations, compared with the 13 to 17 seen in the Delta variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has recorded its first known case of a new strain of the coronavirus first identified in Botswana. Photo: AP