Hong Kong has recorded its first known case of a new strain of the coronavirus first identified in Botswana. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid-19: ‘selfish mask’ guest in quarantine hotel cross infection is Hong Kong’s first case of new coronavirus variant

  • The patient was previously accused of increasing the chances of cross infection in quarantine by wearing a ‘selfish’ valve-style face mask
  • The new variant, expected to be designated ‘Nu’, has been found to have 32 spike protein mutations, compared with the 13 to 17 seen in the Delta variant

Jack TsangElizabeth Cheung
Jack Tsang and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Nov, 2021

