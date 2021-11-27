Sam Ng’s favourite hike is the Castle Peak Hinterland, which has been described as similar to the United States Grand Canyon. Photo: Handout
Danger lurks as Hong Kong’s hiking hordes discover city’s green country trails, stunning mountain views
- Unable to travel during pandemic, thousands head outdoors, but mishaps and injuries have risen too
- Experts, fire service urge caution, advise novice trekkers to plan ahead, avoid hazardous selfies
Topic | City Weekend
Sam Ng’s favourite hike is the Castle Peak Hinterland, which has been described as similar to the United States Grand Canyon. Photo: Handout