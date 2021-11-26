The Hospital Authority has reminded medical professionals to write out prescription instructions carefully after a pair of miscommunications were flagged by an internal system. Photo: Felix Wong
Hospital Authority reminds Hong Kong doctors to write out prescriptions clearly after miscommunications lead to mistakes in treatment
- Unclear prescription instructions have been blamed for two cases in which patients were administered medications they should not have received
- One patient was mistakenly given two kinds of insulin simultaneously, while another was given a blood thinner a doctor had advised withholding
