The coronavirus has mutated and evolved several times since gripping the world in a pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
How worried should Hong Kong be about the new and heavily mutated coronavirus variant from southern Africa, with 2 cases detected in city?
- Experts are still trying to assess threat posed by the B.1.1.529 variant, but one unusual feature is its high number of mutations, far more than what is found in the Delta version
- Most of the 84 confirmed cases are in southern Africa and nations have responded with travel bans, with Hong Kong following suit
