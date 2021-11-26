European and Asian countries have started suspending arrivals from countries such as Africa following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong toughens border controls over heavily mutated new variant, covering 8 African countries

  • Non-Hong Kong residents barred from entering the city from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe; city residents must undergo three weeks of quarantine
  • Emergence of new strain in southern Africa – known as B.1.1.529 – has triggered worldwide concern over its potential for evading immune responses

Danny Lee and Victor Ting

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Nov, 2021

