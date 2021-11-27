People must use the Leave Home Safe app before entering government-run wet markets. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: unvaccinated Hongkongers could be banned from restaurants, schools in bid to combat new ‘Omicron’ variant

  • Officials considering stricter approach towards those who have refused to be jabbed, civil service chief Patrick Nip says
  • Different treatment for those who refused to get jabbed ‘otherwise the inoculated might have to pay the consequences’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:14pm, 27 Nov, 2021

