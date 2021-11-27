Most Hong Kong people had started to watch porn during their teenage years, a survey found. Photo: Warton Li
Sex survey finds more than 3 in 4 Hongkongers first looked at porn at age 15 or younger

  • Researchers say poll finding that 15 per cent of respondents first came into contact with X-rated content before they were nine years old is disturbing
  • Experts warn that if people come into contact with pornography at a young age, they have tendencies to develop a sex addiction

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:22pm, 27 Nov, 2021

