A local green group has called on the government to rethink its wetland conservation strategy for the construction of the Northern Link rail line. Photo: May Tse
Green group warns against pursuing flawed wetland loss mitigation strategy for Hong Kong’s planned Northern Link
- Past efforts at mitigation have proved unsatisfactory, and adjusting rail line’s route to avoid wetlands is preferable, Conservancy Association says
- Allowing projects to destroy wetlands only to create new ones to mitigate damage may lead to ‘vicious cycle of destruction’, advocate says
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
