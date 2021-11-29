A local green group has called on the government to rethink its wetland conservation strategy for the construction of the Northern Link rail line. Photo: May Tse
A local green group has called on the government to rethink its wetland conservation strategy for the construction of the Northern Link rail line. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Green group warns against pursuing flawed wetland loss mitigation strategy for Hong Kong’s planned Northern Link

  • Past efforts at mitigation have proved unsatisfactory, and adjusting rail line’s route to avoid wetlands is preferable, Conservancy Association says
  • Allowing projects to destroy wetlands only to create new ones to mitigate damage may lead to ‘vicious cycle of destruction’, advocate says

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A local green group has called on the government to rethink its wetland conservation strategy for the construction of the Northern Link rail line. Photo: May Tse
A local green group has called on the government to rethink its wetland conservation strategy for the construction of the Northern Link rail line. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE