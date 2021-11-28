New rules for residents arriving from certain countries have been implemented in light of the Omicron variant’s spread overseas. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Omicron variant must be kept out of Hong Kong community, experts say; city confirms 3 new cases

  • Government adviser David Hui says quarantine hotels should step up their efforts to prevent cross infections, but further travel restrictions are not needed yet
  • However, infectious disease expert Leung Chi-chiu says further flight bans may be necessary, and that the government should discourage travel

Zoe Low
Updated: 3:21pm, 28 Nov, 2021

