New rules for residents arriving from certain countries have been implemented in light of the Omicron variant’s spread overseas. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Omicron variant must be kept out of Hong Kong community, experts say; city confirms 3 new cases
- Government adviser David Hui says quarantine hotels should step up their efforts to prevent cross infections, but further travel restrictions are not needed yet
- However, infectious disease expert Leung Chi-chiu says further flight bans may be necessary, and that the government should discourage travel
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New rules for residents arriving from certain countries have been implemented in light of the Omicron variant’s spread overseas. Photo: K. Y. Cheng