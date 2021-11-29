Local officials are hoping to reopen the border with mainland China on a limited basis by the end of next month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: is new Omicron variant a threat to Hong Kong’s border reopening hopes? Avoiding local cases the key, pandemic adviser says
- Government pandemic adviser says as long as city keeps variant out of community, border plan remains safe, though another local expert says strategy may worry Beijing
- Residents returning from eight African nations are now required to spend first seven days of quarantine at Penny’s Bay, while non-residents are banned from entering entirely
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
