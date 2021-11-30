Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport under new quarantine rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Omicron coronavirus variant: no need to bar returning Hong Kong residents, as tough border-control measures in place, health minister says

  • Current policies ‘appropriate for now’, according to Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, who says any changes will only come once more data is gathered
  • Source suggests Singapore’s risk status unlikely to change after recent Omicron transit cases, but concedes ‘nothing is usual’ at this point

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 1:55pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport under new quarantine rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
