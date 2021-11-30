Hongkongers in Central on their way to work. The city is expecting colder, drier conditions in the coming week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers in Central on their way to work. The city is expecting colder, drier conditions in the coming week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong weather: cold Wednesday morning expected as monsoon brings dry spell in coming week; temperatures to go below 14 degrees Celsius

  • Observatory says city will come under influence of intense northeast monsoon
  • Large temperature range expected between day and night

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 8:49pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers in Central on their way to work. The city is expecting colder, drier conditions in the coming week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers in Central on their way to work. The city is expecting colder, drier conditions in the coming week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE