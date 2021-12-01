People queueing last month for vaccines at Ho Man Tin Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
People queueing last month for vaccines at Ho Man Tin Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Omicron coronavirus variant could greatly reduce efficacy of Hong Kong vaccines, top scientist says

  • Dr Kelvin To – part of team successfully isolating Omicron – says existing jabs will not be as effective against the new variant
  • But vaccine efficacy, transmissibility levels could still take weeks to fully determine, HKU microbiology head adds

Zoe Low
Updated: 1:47pm, 1 Dec, 2021

