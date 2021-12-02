A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Omicron variant: Hong Kong health experts push Covid-19 testing – and maybe quarantine – for transit passengers stranded at airport
- City’s fourth imported Omicron infection case had moved freely within a zone of the airport reserved for transit travellers while stranded for four days
- Calling it a ‘dangerous loophole’, one infection disease expert suggests government should at least consider banning transit flights altogether
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng