A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Omicron variant: Hong Kong health experts push Covid-19 testing – and maybe quarantine – for transit passengers stranded at airport

  • City’s fourth imported Omicron infection case had moved freely within a zone of the airport reserved for transit travellers while stranded for four days
  • Calling it a ‘dangerous loophole’, one infection disease expert suggests government should at least consider banning transit flights altogether

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 1:36pm, 2 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A pair of Hong Kong health experts are calling for toughened regulations for transit passengers at the city’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE