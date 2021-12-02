Professor Francis Chan, dean of Chinese University’s medical school. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: gut bacteria can help boost antibody response to Covid-19 vaccines, Hong Kong study shows

  • Findings by Chinese University and University of Hong Kong show a type of probiotic bacteria in the gut can help enhance efficacy of Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines
  • Study found that level of the bacteria was inadequate in recipients of Sinovac and BioNTech vaccine who had low antibody response

Gigi Choy
Updated: 5:29pm, 2 Dec, 2021

