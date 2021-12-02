Hong Kong experienced its third-warmest autumn on record this year, according to the local weather forecaster. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong had its third-warmest autumn on record this year, Observatory says
- September had 15 ‘very hot days’ this year, the most ever recorded, according to the weather forecaster
- November, meanwhile, had 230 hours of sunshine, 35 per cent more than the norm over the preceding 30 years
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong experienced its third-warmest autumn on record this year, according to the local weather forecaster. Photo: Dickson Lee