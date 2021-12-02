Hong Kong experienced its third-warmest autumn on record this year, according to the local weather forecaster. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong had its third-warmest autumn on record this year, Observatory says

  • September had 15 ‘very hot days’ this year, the most ever recorded, according to the weather forecaster
  • November, meanwhile, had 230 hours of sunshine, 35 per cent more than the norm over the preceding 30 years

Zoe Low
Updated: 5:40pm, 2 Dec, 2021

