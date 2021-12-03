Travellers leaving Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen border. Photo: Felix Wong
What is Hong Kong’s new Covid-19 health code and will it track users’ data?

  • Hong Kong residents with plans to travel to mainland China can apply for new health code from December 10 and upload their visitation records from ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
  • The system will generate a colour-coded QR code, with green accepted by border officers for access to the mainland

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 9:15am, 3 Dec, 2021

