Professor Keiji Fukuda’s last day at the University of Hong Kong is December 8. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s ‘zero-Covid’ strategy will not work in long term, city needs to switch to living with virus, says top epidemiologist
- Professor Keiji Fukuda, whose contract was not renewed by University of Hong Kong, is returning to US this month after five years in city
- Banning travellers from entering Hong Kong is ‘not long-term strategy to fight virus, new variants’, says outgoing head of top public health school
Professor Keiji Fukuda’s last day at the University of Hong Kong is December 8. Photo: May Tse