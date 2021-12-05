Nearly half of unvaccinated Hongkongers say they will not be getting their jabs, even as most residents say they are ready to transition away from the city’s zero-Covid approach. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Nearly half of unvaccinated Hongkongers say they will not get jabbed, but majority of residents ready to shift to coexisting with Covid-19, survey finds
- Of unvaccinated respondents, 27 per cent say they are still undecided as to whether to get jabbed
- A similar proportion of unvaccinated respondents say they plan to get their shots, but most are not sure when
