Hong Kong hospital apologises over death of man who suffered undiagnosed heart attack and failed to receive timely treatment

  • Tuen Mun Hospital admits to failures in clinical judgments and communication with the 57-year-old patient’s family
  • Man died last Wednesday after doctor failed to diagnose abnormal electrocardiogram reading as myocardial infarction, which was left untreated for hours

Victor Ting

Updated: 12:05am, 6 Dec, 2021

The blunder occurred at Tuen Mun Hospital last week. Photo: SCMP
