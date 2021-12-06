The blunder occurred at Tuen Mun Hospital last week. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong hospital apologises over death of man who suffered undiagnosed heart attack and failed to receive timely treatment
- Tuen Mun Hospital admits to failures in clinical judgments and communication with the 57-year-old patient’s family
- Man died last Wednesday after doctor failed to diagnose abnormal electrocardiogram reading as myocardial infarction, which was left untreated for hours
