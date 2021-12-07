Hong Kong will require two-thirds of diners in a restaurant to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January at the earliest. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong will require two-thirds of diners in a restaurant to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January at the earliest. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurants fear revenues could fall 20 per cent under vaccine passport scheme

  • Catering sector lawmaker warns of ‘earthquake-like’ impact on business revenue from tougher vaccination requirements for eateries and bars
  • A vaccine passport scheme demanding at least two-thirds of diners in a restaurant to have minimum of one shot could launch in January

Ng Kang-chung Lo Hoi-ying Yvonne Mengping Lai and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:18am, 7 Dec, 2021

