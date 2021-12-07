Helga Vanthournout (left), senior adviser to ADM Capital Foundation, and researcher Ashley Bang with the ‘Eat Without Waste’ report. Photo: Edmond So
Reuse containers to cut 70 per cent of waste from throwaway plastics, environmental group tells Hongkongers

  • ‘Eat Without Waste’ report by ADM Capital Foundation shows a total of 3.9 billion single-use takeaway containers were sent to landfills in 2019, with figure expected to rise to 4.2 billion by 2030
  • If diners bring their own containers for takeaway food, it would prevent 2.89 billion pieces of single-use plastics from entering landfills, a 70 per cent drop from 2030 estimate

Zoe Low

Updated: 8:41pm, 7 Dec, 2021

