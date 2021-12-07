Cancer patients and survivors should be given sustained support for a more robust outlook of health, experts say. Photo: Shutterstock
Distress hampering Hong Kong cancer survivors’ road to recovery after treatment
- Sleep disturbance, anxiety and depressive symptoms among problems faced by patients, HKU Jockey Club Institute of Cancer Care survey finds
- For those with severe anxiety or depressive symptoms, 90 per cent expressed grave concerns about cancer recurrence
Cancer patients and survivors should be given sustained support for a more robust outlook of health, experts say. Photo: Shutterstock