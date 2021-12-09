Green means go under Hong Kong’s new health code system for travel to mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
The thin yellow line: Hong Kong residents in areas with Covid-19 cases to be barred from mainland China under colour-coded system
- New health code will hit pause on cross-border travel for those living near site of infection, but how wide a geographical area will be covered has yet to be decided
- Residents in designated ‘yellow’ zones could wait as long as three weeks for testing to be completed before their QR codes are returned to green, the colour needed for entry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Green means go under Hong Kong’s new health code system for travel to mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang