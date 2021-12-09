Hong Kong authorities have issued a food safety warning over six types of Godiva ice cream. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong abruptly halts sale of 6 Godiva ice cream flavours over food preservative banned in Europe

  • Centre for Food Safety orders trade to take affected batches off their shelves, urges public not to consume the products
  • European Union says the products contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide used as a food preservative which is banned in the bloc

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:13pm, 9 Dec, 2021

