Hong Kong authorities have issued a food safety warning over six types of Godiva ice cream. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong abruptly halts sale of 6 Godiva ice cream flavours over food preservative banned in Europe
- Centre for Food Safety orders trade to take affected batches off their shelves, urges public not to consume the products
- European Union says the products contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide used as a food preservative which is banned in the bloc
Topic | Hong Kong economy
